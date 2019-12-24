|
Louise H. Wilhelm, 97, of Wooster, Ohio, formerly of Delmont and Natrona Heights, passed Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her residence. Louise was born June 2, 1922, in Brackenridge, to Floyd and Lillian Sefton Davidson. Louise was a proud veteran of World War II, having served as a Navy Wave in Philadelphia and New York. She married Fred Wilhelm. He passed in April of 1963. Prior to her retirement, Louise worked as a sales associate for Hart's Department Store and Ben's Men's Store, both of Natrona Heights. She enjoyed gardening, as she felt that was the time she was closest to God. Louise will be deeply missed by her children, Susan Wilhelm, of Wooster, Ohio. and Kurt Wilhelm of Wilton Manors, Fla.; several nieces and a nephew; and most especially by cherished niece, Debra Cook. In addition to her parents and her husband, Louise was preceded in death by her brother, James Davidson; and her sister, Dorothy Brewer.
Private family services will be held later with Pastor Eric Fairhurst officiating. Burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens.
Her family would like to thank LifeCare Hospice for their loving support and care of Louise, as well as her neighbor, Angela Davis.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019