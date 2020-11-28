Louise J. Colgan, loving wife mother and grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Louise graduated from Tarentum High School in 1962, and in 1964 she graduated from Citizens School of Nursing. Louise was a registered nurse who worked for Citizens General Hospital, Georgian Manor in Natrona Heights, and the Allegheny County Health Department. Louise was an avid reader and an exceptional cook who enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She also enjoyed crafting and was a member of the Shell Crafters Club near her winter home in Sun City Center, Fla. But above all, Louise cherished most the time she spent with her three grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 52 loving years, Dennis A Colgan, of Lower Burrell; sons, Scott A. Colgan, and Brian (Heather) Colgan, both of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Haley Colgan of Dayton, Pa., and Brady and Brennen Colgan, of Lower Burrell; and sister, Judith (Patricia Swartzlander) Butch. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Butch. Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Rd., New Kensington. Due to the current social restrictions and respect for the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. The family would like to give a special thanks to Allegheny Health Network home health care nurses and to Dr. Bajwa and his staff for all the years of care for Louise. Online condolences can be left at www.rjslater.com
