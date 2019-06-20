Louise Mary Baumler, 88, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Aug. 13, 1930, in Pittsburgh, to the late John and Mary Glatz Denk, and has been resident of Lower Burrell since moving from Millvale in 2001. She was a member of the Catholic Faith and enjoyed politics, bingo, traveling and above all else she enjoyed raising her children and spending time with her family. She always said, "Her greatest job was raising her kids. In her younger days, she enjoyed living in Millvale and going to the coffee shop. She is survived by her two children, Janice L. (Wayne) Bradstreet , of Lower Burrell, and Linda A. (Tim) Reddinger, of Rochester, Pa.; grandchildren, Sara (Jason) Burhans, Alex J. Baumler and Nicholas Bradstreet; great-grandson, Grant Burhans; sister, Theresa Kulwicki, of Beaver Falls; and dear friends, Valerie Daniels and Rachel Homan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John J. Baumler, April 29, 2009; son, John J. "Butch" Baumler Jr., on June 3, 2019; grandson, Kenneth Gamble; and brother, Norbert Denk.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday.

