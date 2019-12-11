Home

1926 - 2019
Louise Myers Obituary
Louise (Aspey) Myers, 93, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge. Louise was born Tuesday, July 20, 1926, in East Huntington Township, to the late Walter E. and Katharine Hough Aspey. She was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church, Natrona Heights. Louise is survived by her children, Thomas E. (Anne) Myers, of Atlanta, GA., and Lois (Raymond J. Jr.) Reczynski, of Natrona Heights. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George M. Myers, March 3, 1996; and her siblings, Wayne S. Aspey, Kenneth L. Aspey and Gail Waugh.
Family and friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Private burial will be held at Sylvania Hills Cemetery, Rochester.
For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
