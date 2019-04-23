The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Louy Choung


1939 - 05 Obituary
Louy Choung Obituary
Louy Choung, 79, of Clinton Township, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at UPMC-Passavant, McCandless. She was born May 7, 1939, in Battambang, Cambodia. Louy was a homemaker, loved her family and her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Vanna H. (Sokhak) Ros, of New Milford, Conn., and Munn (Robert) Nether, with whom she lived; and her grandchildren, Jasmine and Dylan Ros and Grant and Jade Nether. She also has a sister living in Cambodia. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Sivseng Hong, and her other brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday April 25, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to her temple Preash Buddha Rangsey of CT, 62 Sleepy Hollow Road, Danbury, CT 06810. View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019
