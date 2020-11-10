1/1
Loyal W. Fredley
1932 - 2020
Loyal W. "Butch" Fredley, 88, of West Deer Township, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born June 3, 1932, in West Deer Township, to the late James A. and Grace Ekas Fredley, and has been a lifelong resident. He was a graduate of West Deer High School, graduating in 1951. Loyal was a sergeant in the Army, serving in Germany. He retired from T.W. Phillips in 1986 as a service technician/ office manager. Loyal's interests included fishing, stained glass, woodworking, restoring antique tractors and building and remodeling his home and family homes. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Theda Garmer Fredley; his two daughters, Lorraine Fredley and Alice (Warner) Rice, of Reedville, Va.; his son, Loyal (Barbara) Fredley Jr., of Cabot; and daughter-in-law, Karen Fredley. He was the grandfather of Kathie Fredley, Traci (Gary) Meyers, Sara (Jeremy) Losco, Matthew Fredley and Emily, Rachel and Ann Rice; and great-grandfather of Alex Losco, Koolbie Fredley and Kale Meyers. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Wayne Fredley, granddaughter, Frances A. Rice and two brothers, J. Clair and Alvin Fredley. Private visitation was in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. Everyone is invited to a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Bull Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Henry officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be sent to Bull Creek Presbyterian Church, 224 Tarentum Culmerville Road, Tarentum, PA 15084.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bull Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
