Lucille M. "Lucy" (Napierkoski) Nyardy, 91, formerly of Natrona, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 16, 1929, in Natrona Heights, and was the daughter of the late Casimer and Helen (Zawacki) Napierkoski. Lucy was a St. Joseph High School graduate. She worked for 10 years as a banquet server at the Clarion Hotel, formerly the Days Inn, New Kensington. She was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church, Natrona, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Price No. 849 and a Sacristan for the church. She enjoyed being a homemaker, spending time with her family, playing bingo, and volunteering. Survivors include her two sons, Nicholas A. (Joyce) Nyardy Jr., of Salem, Ohio, and the Rev. Father Jeffrey S. Nyardy, O.S.B., of Latrobe; a grandson, Ryan Nyardy; two great-grandsons, Dylan and Owen Nyardy; a great-granddaughter, Madison Nyardy; and her sister, Helen Gorney, of Natrona Heights. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nicholas A. Nyardy Sr., in 1988; her brother, Casimer Napierkoski; and two sisters, Virginia Pracko and Esther Bertolette. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, with her son, the Rev. Father Jeffrey S. Nyardy, as celebrant. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. Arrangements are entrusted to the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona. All current covid-19 restrictions apply. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Lucy may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. To leave an online condolence, please visitwww.ajakfh.com
.