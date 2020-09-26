1/
Lucille M. Nyardy
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille M. "Lucy" (Napierkoski) Nyardy, 91, formerly of Natrona, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 16, 1929, in Natrona Heights, and was the daughter of the late Casimer and Helen (Zawacki) Napierkoski. Lucy was a St. Joseph High School graduate. She worked for 10 years as a banquet server at the Clarion Hotel, formerly the Days Inn, New Kensington. She was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, St. Ladislaus Roman Catholic Church, Natrona, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Price No. 849 and a Sacristan for the church. She enjoyed being a homemaker, spending time with her family, playing bingo, and volunteering. Survivors include her two sons, Nicholas A. (Joyce) Nyardy Jr., of Salem, Ohio, and the Rev. Father Jeffrey S. Nyardy, O.S.B., of Latrobe; a grandson, Ryan Nyardy; two great-grandsons, Dylan and Owen Nyardy; a great-granddaughter, Madison Nyardy; and her sister, Helen Gorney, of Natrona Heights. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nicholas A. Nyardy Sr., in 1988; her brother, Casimer Napierkoski; and two sisters, Virginia Pracko and Esther Bertolette. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, with her son, the Rev. Father Jeffrey S. Nyardy, as celebrant. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. Arrangements are entrusted to the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona. All current covid-19 restrictions apply. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Lucy may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. To leave an online condolence, please visitwww.ajakfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ajak Funeral Home
2 Pine St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
724-224-5995
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ajak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved