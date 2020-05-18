Lucy Julia (Pizoli) Krugle passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home. She was born March 10, 1932, in Harwick, to the late Elisa (Salvati) and Dominic Pizoli. Lucy enjoyed a full and vibrant life for all of her 88 years. Loved dearly by her family, she treasured bringing everyone together for family visits at her house and traveled often to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was very close with her four sisters and brother. Lucy opened her home for the family's Feast of the Seven Fishes every Christmas Eve and hosted many family picnics in her backyard over the years. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale. She loved sports, especially her beloved Pitt Panthers. An active woman, she filled her life with family, friends, and activities. Lucy enjoyed bocce, bowling, darts, volunteering for the food bank, card club, wine dinners, Monday morning breakfast with her friends, and Food Friday at Dimensions. She was an avid golfer, playing until she was 86 years old, and loved her ladies league, Saturday evening couples play, and weekend golf getaways with her friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years Richard P. Krugle; siblings, Medina Pater, Dominic Pizoli Jr., and Josephine Arch. She is survived by a close-knit, loving family that is a testament to her strength and devotion, children, Beth Watson, John (Kim) Krugle, and Jodi (Lou) Yuhas; sisters, Rosy Zebrine and Linda (Herb) Johnson; grandchildren, Julie (Derek Coghlan) Watson, Elisa (Mike Smith) Watson, Richard Watson, Samantha Krugle, and Torey (Keith Winer) Krugle; great-grandchildren, Jack Coghlan, Finn Coghlan, Ryan Smith and Elliot Smith; and many nieces and nephews. The family held a private service and burial. A celebration of Lucy's life will be held when her friends and family can join in fellowship. Memorial contributions may be made in Lucy's name to Lower Valley Community Food Bank, where she volunteered for many years. Please visit www.jarviefuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 18, 2020.