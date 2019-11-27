|
Lucy S. Canterna, 103, of Freeport, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Fair Winds Manor, a Quality Life Services Senior Care Facility in Sarver, where Lucy had resided since December 2014. She was born Dec. 5, 1915, in Superior, Wyo., to the late Peter and Augusta (Trotto) Pilati. Her family moved to Amsterdam, Ohio, where she lived most of her young life. She was the eldest of seven siblings. Early adulthood brought Lucy to Cleveland, Ohio, and later to Pittsburgh, where she was employed as a waitress at the former Stoffer's Restaurant. Lucy also modeled for the former Strem Studios, Pittsburgh. Lucy and Nick resided in Freeport Borough since their marriage in 1938. Lucy received her beautician license at age 50, and worked as a hairdresser in her home "beauty shop" into her 70s. Lucy and Nick continued their love of big band dancing two and three times a week into their 80s. Lucy was a superior baker of pies, cakes, bread, and donuts, which her children and grandchildren will truly miss! She was a longtime member of St. Mary, Mother of God Roman Catholic Church, Freeport. Lucy leaves behind to cherish her memory, children, Linda (the late John) Manzari, Janice (Pat) Meola, Ron (Paola Madrisotti) and Nicolette; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, mentioned above; her husband, Nick, of 67 years, who she met at a dance and married in 1938; sisters, Alice and Attila (Sque); and four brothers, Nino, Tony, Becky and Bill.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in the DENNIS J. DAUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, 324 Fourth St., Freeport, 724-295-3100, where a parting prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Her funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary, Mother of God Roman Catholic Church, Freeport, with her pastor, the Rev. Ronald Maquinana, as celebrant. Committal services and burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Freeport.
A very special "Thank You!" from the family to the caring and loving staff at Quality Life Services, Sarver. The family respectfully requests memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, C/O St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 608 High St., Freeport, PA 16229, or the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. To send a condolence, please visit daughertyfh.com
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019