Lucy Z. (Zana) Mieckowski, 93, of Washington Township, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in AHN-Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born July 5, 1927, in Hyde Park, she was a daughter of James N. and Martha (Bertasso) Zana. Lucy worked in accounting as a bookkeeper for the former Kittanning Telephone Co. (now Windstream), retiring in 1983. Lucy was a longtime parishioner of St. James the Greater Roman Catholic Church in Apollo. She enjoyed playing slot machines and cards, was an avid reader, and loved dancing with her late husband, Chester. In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Mieckowski, who passed away May 14, 2007; sister, Rose Virostek, in 2013; and her brother, Joseph Zana, in 2017. She is survived by sons, Dr. Gregory (Dr. Elaine Scott) Mieckowski, of Shaker Heights, Ohio, and James (Christine) Mieckowski, of Fairfax, Va.; and grandchildren, Matthew, Bennett, Erik and Laura. To honor Lucy's wishes, arrangements are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. Private entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
