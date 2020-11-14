1/1
Lucy Z. Mieckowski
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Z. (Zana) Mieckowski, 93, of Washington Township, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in AHN-Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born July 5, 1927, in Hyde Park, she was a daughter of James N. and Martha (Bertasso) Zana. Lucy worked in accounting as a bookkeeper for the former Kittanning Telephone Co. (now Windstream), retiring in 1983. Lucy was a longtime parishioner of St. James the Greater Roman Catholic Church in Apollo. She enjoyed playing slot machines and cards, was an avid reader, and loved dancing with her late husband, Chester. In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Mieckowski, who passed away May 14, 2007; sister, Rose Virostek, in 2013; and her brother, Joseph Zana, in 2017. She is survived by sons, Dr. Gregory (Dr. Elaine Scott) Mieckowski, of Shaker Heights, Ohio, and James (Christine) Mieckowski, of Fairfax, Va.; and grandchildren, Matthew, Bennett, Erik and Laura. To honor Lucy's wishes, arrangements are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. Private entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice in Lucy's memory. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
7244781244
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved