|
|
Luigi Waddie "Chip" DiGiacobbe Jr., 57, of York, S.C., passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C. Born Dec. 28, 1962, he was a son of the late Luigi Sr. and Rosetta Cornman DiGiacobbe. He graduated from Freeport Senior High School in 1980 and joined the Marine Corps after graduation. He was stationed in Hawaii. He later earned his associate degree in foods and nutrition and worked as the director of food service for the Moss Justice Center in York, S.C., under the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Chip loved racing, fishing and cooking. He always went out of his way to make sure that anything he did was above satisfactory level. A die-hard Steelers fan, he had jackets, shirts, and even a toothbrush of his favorite team. Surviving to cherish fond memories are his wife, Lisa Brakefield DiGiacobbe; three children, Christopher DiGiacobbe, of Virginia Beach, Va., Shannon Harris-Snipes and William Harris, both of York, S.C.; two granddaughters, Carleigh Mabry and Kayla Lanier; two grandsons, Jon Paul Snipes Jr. and Grayson Harris; one great-grandchild, Everly Nivens; siblings, Cynthia Burd (Ed), of Columbus, Mich., Dino DiGiacobbe (Jeanne), Bruce DiGiacobbe (Carol) and Joseph DiGiacobbe, all of Freeport, and Rocky DiGiacobbe, of Euless, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews: Brandon Burd (Danielle), Shauna Burd, and Dominic, Antonio, Nico, Mia, Codey, Kimberly, Allie, Abby and Aiden DiGiacobbe. Chip leaves us with a message: "Memories don't die. Only people do. Remember the happy fun times and how much I loved you all." Services were done March 11, 2020, by Living by Faith Baptist Church, York, S.C.