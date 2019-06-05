Lynn A. (Elmen) Andrews, 61, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Life Care Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Aug. 17, 1957, in Pittsburgh, to the late Lawrence "Chic" and Marion Williams Elmen. Lynn received her associate degree in business from CCAC. She worked as a patient access coordinator at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. Lynn enjoyed playing cards and vacationing with her husband. She is survived by her husband of 13 years, William Reed Andrews; stepdaughter, Katie (Keith) Van Buren, of High Point, N.C.; granddaughters, Cadence and Alyssa; siblings, Patty (Larry) Hamm, of Prescott, Ariz., Larry (Colleen) Elmen, of Murrysville, and Glenn (Tammy) Elman, of Harwick; and by several nieces and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 1 p.m. Friday. Officiating will be the Rev. R. Cameron Malcolm IV. Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 5, 2019