Lynn A. Teman, 52, of Penn Hills, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at home with family. She was born Apr. 7, 1968, in Natrona Heights, to Martha McIntyre. Lynn was a 1986 graduate of Highlands High School, and lived in the area for much of her life. She was a human resource manager for security guard contractor Am-Gard Inc., based in Sharpsburg since 2004. For nearly a decade, she was a volunteer with the Highland Hornets Youth Football Organization. Lynn's passions were American History, antiques, family and traveling. In addition to her mother, Lynn is survived by her husband, Rich Teman; her two sons, Cory and Justin Pitkavish, and their father, Scott Pitkavish; as well as her brother, Matthew McIntyre, her nephew, Peyton, and niece, Dee McIntyre; her cousin, Dawn Stobert; and her beloved cat, Tiger. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services for Lynn will be private. All donations in the form of flowers, etc. can be sent to 427 Wilson Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.