|
|
Lynn Carole Pivarski, 69, of Oak Park, Ill., formerly of Springdale, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Pivarski; daughter of the late Michael and Caroline (Klabnik) Matovick; sister of Paula (Jim) Bramante and Sue Matovick; mother to Melanie (Jim), Kara, and Janelle Pivarski; aunt to Matthew and Michael Bramante; and grandmother to Rowan Pivarski. Lynn was a graduate of Duquesne University and the former director of music at St. Pio Parish. She loved music, concerts, pets, and eating kale.
A Mass of remembrance will be held in Pittsburgh over the summer; details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Housing Forward, https://www.housingforward.org, or the Grant Park Music Festival, http://www.grantparkmusicfestival.com. Please share your memories and condolences at www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019