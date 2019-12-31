Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Lynn C. Pivarski

Lynn C. Pivarski Obituary
Lynn Carole Pivarski, 69, of Oak Park, Ill., formerly of Springdale, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Pivarski; daughter of the late Michael and Caroline (Klabnik) Matovick; sister of Paula (Jim) Bramante and Sue Matovick; mother to Melanie (Jim), Kara, and Janelle Pivarski; aunt to Matthew and Michael Bramante; and grandmother to Rowan Pivarski. Lynn was a graduate of Duquesne University and the former director of music at St. Pio Parish. She loved music, concerts, pets, and eating kale.
A Mass of remembrance will be held in Pittsburgh over the summer; details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Housing Forward, https://www.housingforward.org, or the Grant Park Music Festival, http://www.grantparkmusicfestival.com. Please share your memories and condolences at www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019
