Strifflers of Dravosburg/West Miflin, Inc.
740 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd
Dravosburg, PA 15034
(412) 678-6192
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Strifflers of Dravosburg/West Miflin, Inc.
740 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd
Dravosburg, PA 15034
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strifflers of Dravosburg/West Miflin, Inc.
740 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd
Dravosburg, PA 15034
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Strifflers of Dravosburg/West Miflin, Inc.
740 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd
Dravosburg, PA 15034
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Byzantine Church
McKeesport, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Nicholas Byzantine Church Cemetery
Lynn Dull Obituary
Lynn Kopa Dull, 56, of Leechburg, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born in Homestead on Sept. 1, 1962. She was a daughter of the late George M. and Jean M. Koehler Kopa. She was the co-owner of Hillcrest Honey in Leechburg and employed part time at Nature's Best. She was also a member of the Leechburg Moose. She is survived by her loving husband, John "Jack" Dull; daughter, Lindsey (Adam) Mapstone, of Avonmore; son, Dylan Dull, of Freeport; grandchildren, Zoey, Trevor and Lilly; brother, James Kopa, of Castle Shannon; sister, Christine Kopa, of Dravosburg; and nephew, Cory Kopa, of California, Md.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF DRAVOSBURG/WEST MIFFLIN, 740 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd., Dravosburg, PA 15034 (412-678-6192). Parastas services will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Divine liturgy will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, in St. Nicholas Byzantine Church, McKeesport. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 9, 2019
