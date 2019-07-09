Lynn Kopa Dull, 56, of Leechburg, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born in Homestead on Sept. 1, 1962. She was a daughter of the late George M. and Jean M. Koehler Kopa. She was the co-owner of Hillcrest Honey in Leechburg and employed part time at Nature's Best. She was also a member of the Leechburg Moose. She is survived by her loving husband, John "Jack" Dull; daughter, Lindsey (Adam) Mapstone, of Avonmore; son, Dylan Dull, of Freeport; grandchildren, Zoey, Trevor and Lilly; brother, James Kopa, of Castle Shannon; sister, Christine Kopa, of Dravosburg; and nephew, Cory Kopa, of California, Md.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF DRAVOSBURG/WEST MIFFLIN, 740 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd., Dravosburg, PA 15034 (412-678-6192). Parastas services will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Divine liturgy will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, in St. Nicholas Byzantine Church, McKeesport. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

