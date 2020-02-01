|
Lynn H. Kline Sr., 90, of New Alexandria, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Nov. 29, 1929, in Home, Pa., to the late Charles Kline and Florence (Kinter) Kline. He was an operating engineer for Local No. 66 of New Alexandria. He was a member of Community United Presbyterian Church. As a youth, he was a Victory Farm Volunteer of the U.S. Crop Corps in 1945. He was a member of the Blairsville Post 5821 and the New Alexandria Lions Club, where he never missed a meeting and was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow recognition. He was proud to work the pizza booth for the annual Demo Derby every year it has taken place. He was a volunteer Salvation Army bell ringer. He also invested in real estate. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Johnston) Kline, in 2016; a son, Robert Glenn Kline; nine siblings, Marion Crago, Harvey Kline, Elizabeth Elrick, Dorothy King, Janet Corr, Ward Kline, Floyd Kline, Freda Kline and Lee Kline; as well as a son-in-law, Paul Howell. He is survived by three children, Lynda Howell, of Blairsville, Debra Marsili and her husband, Michael, of Vandergrift, and Lynn H. Kline Jr. and his wife, Sandy, of Blairsville; seven grandchildren, Mike Howell, Niki Marsili, Mikey Marsili, Troy Kline, Marlee Kline, Kristi Marsili and Stephanie Walker; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, Church and Washington Streets, New Alexandria, PA 15670. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Community United Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Burial will be in New Alexandria Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020