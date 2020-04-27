|
|
Lynn Keitzer, 82, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born Feb. 24, 1938, in New Kensington and was a son of the late John D. Kitzer and Florence Keitzer High. Lynn was a former member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church of New Kensington and was presently a member of Kerr Presbyterian Church of Penn Hills. He enjoyed taking photographs of the Alle-Kiski Valley, New Kensington in particular, and collected View-Master scenic stereoscopic 3-D reels depicting tourist attractions. He also enjoyed singing and was soloist for Kerr Presbyterian Church and a member of the choral group of the senior citizens of New Kensington. A cat lover, Lynn volunteered for many years at the Mt. St. Peter Food Bank. Survivors include his sister, Patricia (Ramon) Rodriguez, of Lower Burrell, and their daughter, Lisa Rodriguez, and several other nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Verna Garber, Beverly Cooke, Jack and Ronald Keitzer, and three sisters in infancy, Delories, Marlyn Carol and Zelma Norma Jane. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Platinum Ridge Nursing Home and Allegheny Valley Hospital. Private visitation and services were at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, and private burial was in Union Cemetery, Arnold.