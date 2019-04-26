Lynn L. Baker, 76, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born April 21, 1943, in New Kensington, to the late William C. and Pearl L. (Lawson) Baker. Lynn lived most of her life in Lower Burrell. She was a homemaker and former member of Hillcrest Alliance Church, Lower Burrell. She graduated from the former Ken High School in 1961 and enjoyed cooking. Survivors include her siblings, Eric L. (Patricia) Baker, of Indiana, Ronna M. Baker and William C. Baker Sr., both of Lower Burrell, and Carol A. Baker (Kenneth Headey), of Gibsonia. Also surviving is a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Robert B. Walker, officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

