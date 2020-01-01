|
Lynn Linell Bryant Moss, 46, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. She was born in New Kensington on May 26, 1973, and was a daughter of the late Russell Bryant and Patricia Martin Simien. Lynn was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School, where she won several awards for public speaking. She also graduated from West Virginia Career Institute with a business associate degree. Lynn worked as a floor server on the Isle of Capri, a steamboat on the Calcasieu River in Louisiana, and also as a server/cashier at Checkers Restaurant. She was an ordained minister and a member of Vermont Baptist Church of New Kensington. She enjoyed writing, reading, public speaking, roller-skating, baking, and making candy. Survivors include her husband, Michael Moss, of Louisiana; son, Alexander (companion, Kortnee Flood) Moss; sisters, Gina and Brianne; brother, James; aunt, Deborah Jenkins; stepmother, Donna Bryant; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Christina; and sister, Lorraine Renee, in infancy.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in Vermont Baptist Church, 221 Ridge Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Senior Pastor Derrick A. Ulmer will officiate.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020