Martha Jane (Horan) Bushman, 77, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge. She was born Jan. 21, 1942, in Natrona to the late Edward T. and Kathryn Davidowski Horan. Janie retired from Most Blessed Sacrament School in Natrona Heights, where she was the cafeteria manager. She was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights. Janie enjoyed her card club with her special friends, vacationing at Ocean City, and was associated for many years along with her late husband with the Highlands Hornets Football organization. She is survived by her three sons, Greg Bushman, Todd (Jamie) Bushman and Donald Bushman II, all of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Justin Bushman, Cory (Lacey) Bushman, Donnie Bushman III (fiancee Casey Stone), Sarah Bushman, Elliot Bushman and Elaina Bushman; great-grandchildren, Bentleigh, Noah, Brody and Peyton; sister, Mary (Philip) Weremeychik, of Natrona; and by her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Bushman, on Aug. 8, 2015; brothers, John, Joseph and Thomas Horan; and by her sisters, Frances Mehal, Margaret Horan, Mary Ann Horan, Catherine Gablick and Ann Nemeth.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Janie may be made to Most Blessed Sacrament School, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065.