Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Mabel M. Elwood


1927 - 2019
Mabel M. Elwood Obituary
Mabel M. Elwood, 92, of Plum Borough, passed away peacefully the morning of Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. She was born June 9, 1927, in Plum Borough, to the late Laurie S. and Lizzie M. Wright Cable. Mabel was the valedictorian of Plum High School's 1945 graduating class. She was also a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church. Mabel's survivors include her loving children, Cathy (William D.) Tweardy, Charles "Charlie" R. Elwood Jr. and Amy (Thomas M.) Coddington; adored grandchildren, Brooke (Benjamin) Tweardy White, Zachary (Rebecca) Tweardy, Logan (Emilie) Tweardy, Carolyn Elwood Pentin, Barbara Elwood, Jake Coddington, Kate Coddington and Stacia (Steve) Hudler; 11 cherished great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert Cable, Merle Cable and Bertha Cable Levarto; and her beloved dog, Max. In addition to her parents, her husband of 40 years, Charles R. Elwood Sr., and sister, Helen Cable Fink, preceded her in death. Those desiring may contribute to the , 112 Washington Place No. 1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Her nephew, Pastor Laurie Roberts, will officiate the private funeral service. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
