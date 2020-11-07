Mable Viola (Hooks) Mazza, 88, of Allegheny Township, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. A daughter of the late Ervin W. Hooks and Etta Bell (Johns) Hooks, she was born May 15, 1932, in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County. Mable had been a notary in Allegheny Township for 60 years, working out of her office at AA Notary for the past seven years. She was actively involved in Allegheny Township politics and served as the Allegheny Township historian. Mable was a member of the Real Life Church in Arnold. Survivors include a son, Mark A. Mazza (Kristy), of Allegheny Township; and two granddaughters, Marquie A. Mazza and Linzy Hayes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Vincent Mazza in January 2001; a grandson, Nicholas William Mazza; brothers, Lloyd B., Junior, and Emerson and Sharon Hooks; and sisters, Beulahmae Ross and Clara Hall. Friends will be welcomed by her family from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Private funeral services and interment will be held at a later date. All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. Condolences to the Mazza family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
.