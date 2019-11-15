The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Machi. Douthett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Machi. D. Douthett Jr.


2004 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Machi. D. Douthett Jr. Obituary
Machi Dewayne Douthett Jr., 15, of Arnold, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. He was born May 7, 2004, in Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by two great-grandmothers, Louise Stump and Betty Clever; and grandmother, Deborah Douthett. He is survived by mother, Danelle Stump; father, Machi D. Douthett Sr.; stepfather, Michael Lynn; siblings, Machia, Makala and Ikquan; grandparents, Daniel and Monna Stump; great-grandfather, Glenn Stump; and stepgrandmother, Dawn Myers.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Lovie Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family or on the GoFundMe for Machi Douthett Jr.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Machi.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Download Now