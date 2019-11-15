|
|
Machi Dewayne Douthett Jr., 15, of Arnold, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. He was born May 7, 2004, in Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by two great-grandmothers, Louise Stump and Betty Clever; and grandmother, Deborah Douthett. He is survived by mother, Danelle Stump; father, Machi D. Douthett Sr.; stepfather, Michael Lynn; siblings, Machia, Makala and Ikquan; grandparents, Daniel and Monna Stump; great-grandfather, Glenn Stump; and stepgrandmother, Dawn Myers.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Lovie Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family or on the GoFundMe for Machi Douthett Jr.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019