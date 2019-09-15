Home

Madeline F. Polcsak


1935 - 07
Madeline F. Polcsak Obituary
Madeline Frances (Palovak) Polcsak, 84, of Cheswick, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in West Penn Hospital. She was born July 1, 1935, in Harmarville, daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Rimar Polcsak, and was a lifelong resident of the community. She graduated from Oakmont High School in 1953 and worked for the post office, Pittsburgh No. 38, as a sorter and clerk, then for the National Slovak Society as their financial secretary. Mrs. Polcsak was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale and was active with Christian Mothers and Catholic Daughters Society. Surviving her are her loving son, Richard Polcsak Jr., of Cheswick; and daughter, Emma, of Florida; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Polcsak Sr.; one sister; and two brothers.
Friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in St. Alphonsus Church. Burial will be private.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
