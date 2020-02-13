|
|
Madeline Lucille Gillam, 95, formerly of Kittanning, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. Born April 14, 1924, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of Herbert M. and Mabel Claypool. She married Austin E. Gillam on Oct. 3, 1941. Mrs. Gillam worked as a certified nurse's aide at Armstrong County Hospital and local nursing homes. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Kittanning. In 2016, Mrs. Gillam moved from Kittanning to Camden, Maine, to live with her son, Timothy Gillam and his family, where she attended Cornerstone Baptist Church. The perfect hostess, Mrs. Gillam loved nothing more than cooking and baking for her family, friends and missionaries. She was also a caregiver for her mother, husband and daughter for many years in Pennsylvania. Surviving are her two children, Timothy A. Gillam and his wife, Barbara, and Linda Lee Gillam, all of Camden; two granddaughters, Amy Roman and Rebecca Gillam; and two great-grandchildren, Zachary Roman and Kimberly Roman. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at MANTINI FUNERAL HOME, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 a.m. in Grace Baptist Church, Kittanning, with Pastor Daniel Kaminski officiating. Burial will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates Cemetery in Worthington.