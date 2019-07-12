|
Mae Amelia (Germaux) Scitticatt, 101, of Brookville, Pa., formerly of Creighton, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born Oct. 10, 1917, in Springdale, to the late Arthur and Josephine Therasse Germaux. Mae was a manager in the shoe department at Montgomery Ward, Lower Burrell, for 25 years. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and gardening. She is survived by two sons, John Scitticatt, of Erie, and Morris (Patty) Scitticatt, of Brookville; grandchildren, Morey (Molly) Scitticatt, Daniel (Mitzi) Bednar and John (Lisa) Scitticatt; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Makayla, and Lanc. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Morris Scitticatt, in 2014; grandson, Stephen Bednar; and brothers, Art, Jack and Harry.
Professional services were entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD. of New Kensington.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 12, 2019