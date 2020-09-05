Magdalene R. "Margie" Kulik, 93, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Concordia of Monroeville. She was born July 10, 1927, in Tarentum, to the late Lawrence and Pauline (Cernenec) Kulik. Margie lived her entire life in Tarentum. She was a book keeper for Strem Studio in Pittsburgh, retiring in 1979. Margie was a member of Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, and a graduate of Tarentum High School. Margie was like a second mother to all her nieces and nephews and enjoyed helping everyone. She especially enjoyed being around her family. Survivors include her siblings, Wilma (William) Moret, of Lower Burrell, and Clement (Yumi) Kulick, of Lower Burrell. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Stella Bednarosky, Larry Kulik, Andy Kulick, Ann Pastrick and Mary Makara. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Tuesday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Visit www.dusterfh.com
