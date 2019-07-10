Rev. Magnolia (Watson-Reid) Combs, 97, of Brackenridge, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born July 7, 1921, in Athens, Ga., to Fannie Rakestraw-Watson and father, John Watson. After his passing, she and her mother moved to Middletown, Ohio, and several years later to Fourth Avenue, Brackenridge. There, her mother married John Reid Sr., and to their union was added her siblings, John (Lula) Reid Jr. and Rose "Bea" (John Waters) Reid. In April of 1937, she married her childhood sweetheart, James Henry Combs; and from their union came eight children, Audrey (Joe) Robinson, Henrietta (Willie) Caldwell, McKinley (Faye) Combs, Louise Ballard, Darnell (Henry) Thrower, James Combs, Tyrone (Beverly) Combs and Quandra (Mitchel) Nickols. In 1985, she returned to school and was licensed and ordained as a minister and counselor. She began a weekly Bible study in her home, which later became the Bibleway Christian Fellowship Church, under the pastorate of her son-in-law, the Rev. Dr. Mitchel Nickols. For years, the Rev. Magnolia Combs was the manager of a community store on Brackenridge Avenue called the Sparrow's Nest. In 1998, at New Kensington Staple's grand opening, Mom Combs was honored for her community service and the store was dedicated to her. Her favorite pastimes were reading, teaching the Word of God and praying. She was preceded in death by her mother, fathers, brother, sister and husband; also by her children, Audrey, McKinley, Darnell, James and Tyrone. Here to celebrate her life are her daughters, Henrietta, Louise and Quandra; a host of family members, her friend and prayer partner, Nancy Ellen Law, her spiritual sons and daughters, church members, care-givers and friends.

Viewing will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A final viewing will be held at 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, in Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1140 Fourth Ave., New Kensington. The Rev. Dr. Mitchel Nickols will officiate. Final interment will be at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 10, 2019