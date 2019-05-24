Maida Larue Hafera, 92, of Harwick, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Concordia Lutheran Home, Cabot. She was born Sept. 23, 1926, in Apollo, to the late Richard and Edna Nunamaker Sloan, and was a longtime resident of Harwick for the past 65 years. She was a registered nurse for the former Citizens General Hospital and was of the Presbyterian faith. Maida was a cadet nurse during World War II, enjoyed crafting and needlework, and especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She is survived by her four sons, Paul (Peggy) Hafera, of Rochester Mills, Michael Hafera, of Fawn Township, Jeffrey Hafera, of South Beaver Township, and Thomas Hafera, of Pittsburg, Tenn., and three daughters, Laurie (Martin) Garrigan, of Springdale Township, Christine (Dave Dawes) Hafera, of Natrona Heights, and Lisa Hafera, of Wall Township, N.J.; and her 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Hafera; brother, Richard Sloan, and two sisters, Alvera Shoemaker and Gloria Ann Frank.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday May 27, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday by the Rev. David Carlisle, officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maida's name to Lower Valley Food Bank, 325 School St., Springdale, PA 15144. www.jarviefuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 24 to May 25, 2019