Malvina (Bresuciak) Scanga, 87, formerly of Tarentum and Monroeville, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born in Brackenridge on Feb. 14, 1932, and was a daughter of the late Martin and Caroline (Korec) Bresuciak. Malvina retired as an inspector with Westinghouse Electric Co. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mario A. Scanga, July 11, 2007; her sisters, Mary Matjasko and Bertha Hanulik; and her brothers, Martin, Paul, Stephen, Joseph, Clement, Rudolph, Edward, Alexander and Sylvester Bresuciak. She is survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly. The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care of Aunt Malvina.
Per Malvina's request, there will be no visitation; service and interment is private. Arrangements are by PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Creighton.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 10, 2019