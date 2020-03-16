Home

Marc N. Morgan


1958 - 2020
Marc N. Morgan, 62, of New Kensington, passed tragically Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born Feb. 4, 1958, in Upper Burrell and was a son of Norm (Sheree) Morgan and the late Dorothy (Beestrice) Morgan. He is survived by the love of his life, Kelly Hecker, and the Bogin family who loved him; his twin sister, Marci (Steve) Morr; niece and nephews Brandin, Cody and Ben Morr; and his beloved best friends, Butzer the dog and Little Peep, his cat. Marc worked 37 years at Family Services of Western Pennsylvania as a supervisor for group homes for the mentally challenged and abused children. In his spare time, he loved to go to his camp to hunt, fish and boat. Per Marc's wishes, services are private and entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. Interment will be private. www.rjslater.com.
