Marcella J. Slater
1931 - 2020
Marcella J. "Marcy" Slater, 89, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, while in the company of family, at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler. Marcy was born June 12, 1931, in Springdale, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Ann (Provaznik) and Andrew Chinchar. She was the wife of Charles "Sparky" Slater, who passed in 1999. Marcy worked for many years as an executive secretary at PPG Industries in Cheswick. Marcy also worked for a number of years as a teacher's aide at the Martin Elementary School in the Valley School District. She enjoyed golfing, cooking, baking, playing bingo and traveling to Florida to visit her family. Marcy is survived by her daughter, Colleen and Jon Richardson, of Plant City, Fla.; son, Michael and Betsy Slater, of Buffalo Township; eight grandchildren, Megan Richardson-Kovacs, Bethany Slater, Tara Philpot, Lauren Richardson, Henry P. "Phil" Philpot, Abby Slater, CaitiJane Philpot and Michelle Slater. She is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Ramage, of Buffalo Township, and Anna Marie Dallas, of Amelia Island, Fla., and her brother, Andy Chinchar, of Murrysville. Marcy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Marcy Lynn Philpot, son, Patrick C. Slater, and a brother and three sisters. At Marcy's request, there will be no public visitation. The family asks that everyone who cared about Marcy and her family spend time with your own family and love those around you. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 5, 2020.
September 4, 2020
Just loved your entire family grate bunch God bless you all.
leslie frantz
Friend
