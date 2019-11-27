|
Marci Linn (Hill) Hazlett, 52, of Nashport, Ohio, formerly of Edmon, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, Ohio. Born April 16, 1967, in Kittanning, she was daughter of Cynthia (Betts) Hill, of Tinsmill, and the late Charles Hill Sr. Marci lived in the Nashport, Ohio, for the last 24 years, and attended Apollo-Ridge High School. She worked in customer service and was a member of the Beagle Freedom Project. Marci enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles and spending time with her family. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 24 years, David A. "Dave" Hazlett; son, Aaron J. Hazlett, of Nashport; sister, Melissa A. (Jerry) Boarts, of Edmon; brothers, Charles S. (Barb) Hill Jr. of Tinsmill, Allen L. Hill, of Tinsmill, and James D. (Lisa Flanyak) Hill, of Greensburg; nephews, Dominic and Josh; and nieces, Samantha, Jade, Caleigh and Leah.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in the funeral home with Pastor Paul Reiner officiating. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marci's memory to the Beagle Freedom Project, 4804 Laurel Canyon Blvd. No. 534, Valley Village, CA 91607. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
