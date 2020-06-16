Marcia Caripolti, 85, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Monday June 15, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born April 1, 1935, daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Smith) Lemmon. She was raised in the Bon Air plan in Lower Burrell. Marcia had fond memories of growing up there. She attended Stewart School and Ken High. She was a member of Bethesda Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She fell in love with and married her neighborhood paperboy, Richard Caripolti. Together they had three daughters. Marcia enjoyed singing, dancing, laughter and interior decorating. Along with being an excellent mother and grandmother, Marcia enjoyed renovating local homes with her husband. In their later years, they retired to Treasure Lake in Dubois, Pa., and enjoyed spending their winters at the beach in Fort Myers, Fla. She is survived by her three daughters, Lori Melani, Bonnie Caripolti and Wendy Caripolti; granddaughters, Megan and Dana Melani and Mackenzie and Mia Meixner; and three great-grandchildren. A private graveside ceremony will be conducted Wednesday, June 17, at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Condolences can be sent to www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2020.