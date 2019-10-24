Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Orton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia M. Orton


1958 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia M. Orton Obituary
Marcia Marie Orton, 61, of Ford Cliff, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. As promised, she never stopped fighting, all the way to the end. Her spirit and will to live for her family were very strong. Marcia had a flair for flowers, proudly owning Marcia's Garden in Ford City. Marcia enjoyed time spent making others happy and having fun with her employees. She enjoyed time spent in the community volunteering on many committees. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She was a dedicated wife and mother, enjoying every moment spent with her family. She lived for her four grandchildren, who she adored so much. Her favorite place to be was anywhere the kids were, especially at the beach. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse Ephesians 4:32: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Marcia is survived by her husband, David Orton; daughter and son-in-law, Gretchen and JT Bennett; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Natalie Orton; grandchildren, Connor and Keagan Bennett and Addison and Kendall Orton; mother-in-law, Doris Orton; and her nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Albert "Boyd" and Genevieve Ridenour; her sister, JoAnn McDonald; father-in-law, Robert Orton, and her faithful companion, her dog Tyson.
Please join us in celebrating her life from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at MANTINI FUNERAL HOME, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where a prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Christ Prince of Peace Church, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ford Cliff Ladies Auxiliary, where she was a longtime member.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now