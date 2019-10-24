|
|
Marcia Marie Orton, 61, of Ford Cliff, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. As promised, she never stopped fighting, all the way to the end. Her spirit and will to live for her family were very strong. Marcia had a flair for flowers, proudly owning Marcia's Garden in Ford City. Marcia enjoyed time spent making others happy and having fun with her employees. She enjoyed time spent in the community volunteering on many committees. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She was a dedicated wife and mother, enjoying every moment spent with her family. She lived for her four grandchildren, who she adored so much. Her favorite place to be was anywhere the kids were, especially at the beach. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse Ephesians 4:32: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Marcia is survived by her husband, David Orton; daughter and son-in-law, Gretchen and JT Bennett; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Natalie Orton; grandchildren, Connor and Keagan Bennett and Addison and Kendall Orton; mother-in-law, Doris Orton; and her nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Albert "Boyd" and Genevieve Ridenour; her sister, JoAnn McDonald; father-in-law, Robert Orton, and her faithful companion, her dog Tyson.
Please join us in celebrating her life from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at MANTINI FUNERAL HOME, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where a prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Christ Prince of Peace Church, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ford Cliff Ladies Auxiliary, where she was a longtime member.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019