Margaret A. Jezik
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Alice (Woolslayer) Jezik passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the age of 99, in the comfort of her children. Margaret, also lovingly called Peg/Peggy, was born Nov. 12, 1920, in Tarentum, the daughter of the late George and Ethel Mae (Householder) Woolslayer. She resided in the Tarentum/Brackenridge area as a child, and then moved to Natrona Heights, where she lived for more than 70 years as a homemaker. She graduated from Har-Brack High School in 1938. Margaret was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church, Natrona Heights. She loved raising her four children and being with her grandchildren; visiting with her huge family, including her many nieces and nephews; taking care of her home; gardening; doing crossword puzzles; and watching her "Play"--General Hospital. Margaret was loved by her entire family and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Joseph J. Jezik Sr.; and prior to that, her first husband of four years, Eugene T. Ewing, who died while serving his country in World War II. She is survived by her three sons, Eugene (Karen) Ewing, of Cheswick, Barry (Janet) Ewing, of Butler, and Joseph (Charlene) Jezik Jr., of Verona; her daughter, Marilyn (Mark) Francis, of Mt. Lebanon; four grandchildren, Beth and Laura Jezik, both of San Diego, Calif., Scott Ewing and Jennifer Ewing Karpinski, of Greensburg; and great-granddaughters, Amanda Ewing, of Natrona Heights, and Crystal (Nick) Kane, of Butler. She was the last of 10 children; preceded in death by her brothers, George, John, Floyd, James,and Robert Woolslayer; sisters, Edna Mae Foeks, Marian W. Lehman, Helen Morford and Martha J. Valasek. Because of the current covid-19 health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and burial for Margaret will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 1333 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved