Margaret Ann "Peg" Wargo Oken, 76, of Harmar, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. She was born Dec. 30, 1944, daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Andrews Wargo, and has been a lifelong resident of the community. Peg was a former member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Harmar as well as a waitress at Dan's Restaurant. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Surviving her are a brother, Joseph (Yolanda) Wargo, of Dorseyville; one niece and one nephew; and friend, Frank O'Leath. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Wargo. Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her mother.