Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
724-274-7080
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
View Map

Margaret A. Oken


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. Oken Obituary
Margaret Ann "Peg" Wargo Oken, 76, of Harmar, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. She was born Dec. 30, 1944, daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Andrews Wargo, and has been a lifelong resident of the community. Peg was a former member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Harmar as well as a waitress at Dan's Restaurant. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Surviving her are a brother, Joseph (Yolanda) Wargo, of Dorseyville; one niece and one nephew; and friend, Frank O'Leath. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Wargo. Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her mother. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -