Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Margaret A. Pavlina


1931 - 2020
Margaret A. Pavlina Obituary
Margaret A. Pavlina, 88, of Sarver, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, with her family by her side. Born Feb. 28, 1931, in Avonmore, she was the daughter of Thomas P. Walker and Anna Helen Mentzer. Maggie attended the Allegheny Valley School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse for Allegheny Valley Hospital on and off for 30 years, taking several years off to raise her children. It was at the hospital that she met the handsome, young John Pavlina. They started a long-distance relationship and after graduation, they married and then moved to the family farm, where they continued to live and raise their children. She was of the Christian by faith. She enjoyed gardening, reading any type of novel, and antiquing. She loved to cut grass on her John Deere mowers. She was known to bake and cook any type of meal. When her husband was living, they enjoyed going to draft horse auctions. In later years, she loved to spend time in Crystal River with her son. She enjoyed watching the Big Bang Theory. Surviving are her children, Rich (Sharon) Pavlina, of Sarver, John Pavlina, of Crystal River, Fla., Jim (Sally) Pavlina, of Saxonburg, Kathy Pavlina, of Sarver, Carol Pavlina, of Sarver, and Barb (Paul) Harrity, of Sarver; her brother, Richard (Dory) Walker, of Port Clinton, Ohio, six grandchildren, Brad (Kristen), Bryan (April), David (Chelsey), Garrett, Erik (Margie) and Kristen (Andy) Pavlina Fleming; and her wonderful 11 great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Addison, Ella Clare, Brock, Dominick, Hailey, Nathan, Cori, Arya, Basil and Reese. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Pavlina; and two brothers, Thomas Walker and Bob Walker. The family would like to offer their gratitude to the professional staff at the Allegheny Valley Hospital Emergency Room and Progressive Care Unit. At Maggie's request, visitation and memorial time were private. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., in Saxonburg, has been entrusted with arrangements. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
