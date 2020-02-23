|
Margaret A. (Hale) Schimizzi, 96, of Washington Township (Apollo), died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was born Jan. 24, 1924, the daughter of Annabelle and William Hale. From an early age, Margaret was a very active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Penn Hills. Margaret's hobbies that she enjoyed were gardening, canning, bowling and gambling. Margaret loved spending time with her family and looked forward to seeing her extended family at reunions each year. Margaret will be missed by her loving children, Valerie (Bill) Moore, Bill (Lynn) Schimizzi, Linda Leaghty and Anthony Schimizzi Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was the loving grandmother and great-grandmother of Kristy (Brian) Wiles and their children, Sheyenne, Lexxi, Hunter, Marissa and Nina; Victoria (Brad) Kirr and their children, River and Alder, Allen Leaghty, Ed (Erica) Schimizzi, Cody (Summer) Schimizzi, and Wyatt Schimizzi. She was also affectionately known by the great-grandchildren as "Ra Ra Hat." She is survived by two sisters, Arlene (Ed) Usko and Eileen (Tom) Greece; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Anthony Schimizzi Sr.; brothers, Alvin Hale and Robert Hale; and son-in-law, Allen F. Leaghty. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral and committal services for Margaret will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 2931 Universal Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Please write "Margaret Schimizzi" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.