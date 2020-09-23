1/1
Margaret A. Sipolino
1928 - 2020
Margaret Ann (DeFillippi) Sipolino, 91, of Leechburg, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Born Sept. 25, 1928, in Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late James and Catherine DeFillippi. Margaret was a graduate of Vandergrift High School and the Mason Frederic School of Beauty Culture. She was the self-employed owner of Margaret Ann's Beauty Shop in Leechburg for many years. Margaret also worked in the cafeteria at Leechburg High School for 22 years, until her grandchildren graduated. She was a member of Christ The King Parish in Leechburg and the Marconi Club in Leechburg and its Ladies Auxiliary. Margaret enjoyed sewing and working on arts and crafts. She was once given the title of "the Martha Stewart of Leechburg" in an article in the Valley News Dispatch. Margaret also liked shopping for her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon A. Sipolino, who passed away in 1987; son, Ramon Sipolino; and her brother, Ernest DeFillippi. Margaret is survived by her sons, Jerome "Jerry" Sipolino, of Leechburg, and Ernest "Ernie" (Danielle) Sipolino, of Leechburg; daughter-in-law, June A. (Cline) Sipolino; grandchildren, Ramon A., Jenna M., Austin, and Alex Sipolino; stepgrandson, Herb A. Lloyd; sister, Delores Nasser, of Vandergrift; and nieces and nephews. At Margaret's request, there will be no viewing. Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Christ The King Catholic Church, 125 Park Road, Leechburg, with Father James Loew, O.S.B., and Father Ken Zaccagnini as celebrants. Private interment will be in St. Catherine Cemetery, Gilpin Township, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
