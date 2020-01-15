|
Margaret "Margie" Anne Tyjewski, 77, died peacefully, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Hospice of Medina County on Windfall Road. She died from pancreatic cancer, with which she was diagnosed in November 2018. Margie, born July 22, 1942, in New Kensington, grew up in Kinlock. She raised her two children in Brackenridge, and resided in Medina, Ohio, since 1993. Margie graduated with honors from Arnold High School in 1960. She obtained a certificate in real estate from Penn State New Kensington and graduated from Cuyahoga Community College Metro Campus, Cleveland, Ohio, with an associate of applied science In occupational therapy assistant on June 14, 1997. She was NBCOTA certified. Her lifelong passion for learning was inspirational to her children. Early in life, Margie worked at the Fifth Avenue Pharmacy in New Kensington, and then as a secretary at Westinghouse in Cheswick. Upon becoming a mother, she spent most of her time raising her son and daughter, for which they are thankful. When her children got older, she worked as a realtor and an administrative assistant at Harmarville Rehabilitation Center in Pittsburgh. Later in life, she was the coordinator for Medina Creative Housing Inc., and worked as an OTA for Edwin Shaw Hospital for Rehabilitation in Akron, Ohio, and then for preschool to high school students, and then for Performance Therapy Group in Medina, Ohio. She retired Sept. 1, 2004. Her interests were diverse and included reading on a broad range of topics, studying the Bible, cooking for family and friends, attending church activities and spending time with her family, including her many grandchildren. She also had wonderful experiences traveling with her husband, Larry: camping in Alaska, many trips to the western United States, through Italy and to the Holy Land. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Larry Tyjewski (married May 29, 1993); her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Amy Bloch, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her stepdaughter, Andrea Koenig, of Hillsboro, Ore.; her son-in-law, Jim Campbell, of Brewster, Mass.; former stepson-in-law, Jay Koenig, of Medina, Ohio; stepdaughters-in-law, Carolyn and Leslie, of Ohio; her sisters, Helen Taylor, of Indianola, and Mary Tirdil, of Kinlock, Pa.; Larry's sister and her husband, Diane and Joe Kibel, of Seminole, Fla.; her grandchildren, Dan, Charlie, Will, Sam and Kate; and her stepgrandchildren, Lindsay, J.J., Brooke and Kyle. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sioux Campbell; parents, Robert B. and Helen (Bibo) Taylor; and Larry's parents, Stanley John and Eleanor Katherine (Dluzniewski) Tyjewski.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at WAITE AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 765 N. Court St., Medina, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 606 E. Washington St., Medina, OH. Father Tom Kowatch will officiate. A committal service will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery.
Please perform random acts of kindness in her memory.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020