Margaret A. "Peggy" Wolfe, 63, of Oakmont, passed away, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Peggy was born Dec. 23, 1956, in Natrona Heights, to the late Edward L. and Pauline (Vakulick) Wolfe. She was retired from the PNC Loan Center, Pittsburgh. Peggy was a member of Oakmont Presbyterian Church, and enjoyed drawing, and spending time with her beloved canine companion, Honeybear. Peggy is survived by her siblings, Edward G. (Kathleen) Wolfe, of North Hills, and Kathryn Antonace, of Russellton; niece and nephews, Shawn Wolfe and Chrystal and Gary Antonace; and great-nephew, Colby.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, 15076. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday at Oakmont Presbyterian Church, 415 Pennsylvania Ave., 15139, with the Rev. Steve Wilson officiating. Everyone please meet at church. Peggy will be laid to rest next to her parents at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020