Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. Wolfe


1956 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. Wolfe Obituary
Margaret A. "Peggy" Wolfe, 63, of Oakmont, passed away, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Peggy was born Dec. 23, 1956, in Natrona Heights, to the late Edward L. and Pauline (Vakulick) Wolfe. She was retired from the PNC Loan Center, Pittsburgh. Peggy was a member of Oakmont Presbyterian Church, and enjoyed drawing, and spending time with her beloved canine companion, Honeybear. Peggy is survived by her siblings, Edward G. (Kathleen) Wolfe, of North Hills, and Kathryn Antonace, of Russellton; niece and nephews, Shawn Wolfe and Chrystal and Gary Antonace; and great-nephew, Colby.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, 15076. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday at Oakmont Presbyterian Church, 415 Pennsylvania Ave., 15139, with the Rev. Steve Wilson officiating. Everyone please meet at church. Peggy will be laid to rest next to her parents at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -