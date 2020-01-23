The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Apollo, PA
View Map
Margaret D. Varner


1934 - 2020
Margaret D. Varner Obituary
Margaret Delores Rayne Varner, 85, of Vandergrift, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Apollo. She was born Monday, March 19, 1934, in Apollo and was the daughter of the late Elsworth and Ethel Kinter Rayne. She enjoyed shopping, gambling, playing bingo and Facebook. She treasured her phone calls to her daughter, Tracy, several times a day; caring for her companion, Lawrence Frain; and her cat, Bootsy. She is survived by her children, Beverly Shellhammer, of Leechburg, Ronald Bash and his wife, Sherry, of Vandergrift, Vicki Suyansky and her husband, Stephen, of Leechburg, Michael Bash and his wife, Glady, of Kiski Township, Howard "Ed" Bash and his wife, Deborah, of Apollo, and Tracy Emmert and her husband, Dale, of Apollo; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary "Susie" George, of Apollo, and JoAnn Womeldorf, of Apollo; five brothers, Leeland Rayne and his wife, Jessie, of Kepple Hill, Clifford Rayne, of Ford City, Robert Rayne and his wife, Phyllis, of Missouri, Ed Rayne and his wife, Joyce, of Canton, Oh., and Donald Rayne and his wife, Jean, of Canton, Ohio; and her companion of 20 years, Lawrence Frain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Veryle Bash; her second husband, Dale Varner; a sister, Evelyn Earhart; and a brother, Elmer Rayne.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery in Apollo with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating. All arrangements have been entrusted to KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020
