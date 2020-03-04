|
|
Margaret (Mele) Dorich, 90, of North Huntingdon, formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born Aug. 8, 1929, in New Kensington, to the late Margaret (Torok) and Anthony Mele. She was a graduate of Arnold High School in 1947, Allegheny Valley General Hospital as a registered nurse in 1950, Presbyterian Hospital of Anesthesia in 1952, and received a bachelor of science in nursing from California University in 1983. Marge worked as a nurse anesthetist at Citizen's General Hospital and for a dentist, Dr. Ames, in New Kensington before beginning work in 1973 at the Eye and Ear Hospital of Pittsburgh. She retired in 1987. She was a lifelong member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, active in the St. Anthony Guild and served as Eucharistic minister. She also volunteered for many years for the People's Library Book Sale and Greenwald Elementary School. Marge loved music and attending live performances at the Benedum Center, where she and her husband were volunteer ushers. She also loved to read and played cards regularly with friends for many years. Survivors include two daughters, Cindy (Jeff) Griffith and Monica (Ray) Tietsworth; two grandchildren, Dana Marie (Shawn) Crouse and Brian Tietsworth; and her sister, JoAnn Hoagland. In addition to her parents, Marge was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Andrew Dorich. A viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral liturgy outside of Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marge's memory to Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068. rossgwalker.com.