Margaret E. Beattie


1950 - 2020
Margaret E. Beattie Obituary
Margaret E. Beattie, 69, of Arnold, passed away at home Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born Oct. 20, 1950, in New Kensington, to the late Harry Sr. and Mary Steinman Anderson. Margaret was a graduate of Burrell High School. She enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, baking, and cooking. She also loved her dogs, being a grandma, and watching western movies, especially those featuring John Wayne. Survivors include her daughters, Peggie (David) Suomela and Carla Dollman; son, Gary Dollman; grandchildren, Jarod, KayLee, and Loren Suomela, Amber and Donald Jr. Babyak, Joseph Dollman, Leland Sciotti, and Mal Mundy; and siblings, Harry "Sonny" Anderson, Ada Lasinski, George Anderson, Patricia "Patty" Lattanzie, and Grace Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Ann Dollman; her husband of more than 10 years, David "Skip" Beattie; and sisters, Mary Clowes and Rose "Dolly" Taylor. All services are private for immediate family only. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
