Margaret E. Elsenrath, 100, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Robinwood Assisted Living in Hagerstown, Md. She was born May 1, 1919, in Freeport and was a daughter of the late Francis and Lydia (Elder) Snyder. Margaret had lived the past eight years in Maryland and Wisconsin; prior to that, 14 years in Natrona Heights; prior to that, Port Orange, Fla., and Brackenridge. She was a bookkeeper for the former G.C. Murphy Co in Natrona Heights for 17 years. Margaret was a member of Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church and a 1937 graduate of Freeport High School. She enjoyed traveling, reading, playing cards, flowers and swimming. Survivors include her children, Dr. Dennis E. (Patricia) Elsenrath, of Custer, Wis., and Connie L. Graber, of Silver Spring, Md.; grandchildren, Daniel Elsenrath, of Stevens Points, Wis., Mark W. (Karen) Graber, of Hagerstown, Md., Matthew B. (Chelsea) Graber, of Hagerstown, Md., Michael (Kate) Elsenrath, of Germantown, Tenn., and Stephen N. (Nicole) Graber, of Austin, Texas; and great-grandchildren, John and Makenna Graber, Shawn and Elizabeth Graber, all of Hagerstown, Md., Megan Elsenrath, of Germantown, Tenn., and Erik and Nathaniel Graber, of Austin, Texas. Also surviving are her brothers, Raymond Snyder, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Ronald (Nancy) Snyder, of Buffalo Township; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis E. Elsenrath; brothers, Neal and Roger Snyder; sisters, Helen Shultz, Frances Spence and Betty Witherup; and son-in-law, Harold F. Graber. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. in Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church with the Rev. R. Cameron Malcolm IV officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Visit dusterfh.com.