Margaret Elizabeth Holmes, of Natrona Heights, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was 106. Mrs. Holmes was born in Brackenridge, to Henry Schwartz and Ottilla Hauch Schwartz. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert K. Holmes Sr., loving mother of Linda H. Siverling and her husband, Karl, the late Robert Holmes Jr. and the late Barbara Hetrick. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Sally Holmes. She was predeceased by her siblings, Gustav Schwartz, Henry Schwartz and Elizabeth Fischer. Mrs. Holmes was a 1930 graduate of Har-Brack High School in Natrona Heights. She then attended Carnegie Technical Institute, Margaret Morrison School for Costume Design. Mrs. Holmes lived in Natrona Heights for 99 years until moving in with her son in Havre de Grace, Md. She was a member of the Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church, Civic Club and the Brackenridge Heights Country Club. She was an avid golfer until the age of 95. Mrs. Holmes delivered and served meals for Meals On Wheels until she gave up her driver's license at the age of 99. She was a talented seamstress, tailoring and sewing for many members of her community. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Grove Presbyterian Church, 50 East Bel Air Ave., Aberdeen, MD 21001. Interment will be held on a later date at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.