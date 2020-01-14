|
|
Margaret E. (Soska) Rieger passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. She carried the love of her children firmly in her heart and left her daily example of unconditional love in theirs. If you can imagine for a moment how good the sun feels on your face on a warm beach by the Barnegat Lighthouse on LBI or the Gulf Shores of Florida, you've placed yourself in our mom, Margaret Rieger's, flip flops. If you can hum the tune of Red, Red Wine, you can hear one of the many songs that moved her feet and hands to a feel good beat as she smiled in our passenger seat or danced with her husband, John, at family weddings. She was 29 on every birthday and a woman of incredible strength, wisdom and devotion to John and their five children and grandchildren. Her two loving sisters and two brothers preceded her in death. They grew up together in East Vandergrift. Margaret was the loving wife of the late John Rieger for 51 years. Of all the banks in Pittsburgh, he walked into hers and his life was changed forever by a beautiful teller. She worked for many years in the accounts payable departments at McMillan Publishing and Virtua Hospital, but her labor of love was family. She was the dear mother to John, of Coppell, Texas, Chris (Karen), of Moorestown, N.J., Heidi (Jeff) Perro, of Mount Laurel, N.J., Robin (Thomas) McGinnis, of Riverton, N.J., and Bonnie (Paul) Schultheis, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; beloved Gram of Heather Johnson, Jeffery Perro, Connor, Lindsay, Harrison and Hunter Rieger, and Kenna and Luke McGinnis. They all built towers with the blocks always tucked under Grams sofa and enjoyed the Klondike's or Chips Ahoy Cookies that endlessly filled her freezer. Until we meet again Mom.
Family and friends who have shared many great times are invited to remember and celebrate her life from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North, and again from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. A funeral Mass will follow at Sacred Heart Church in Riverton at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, pay a kindness forward, look someone in the eyes and smile or make a donation where you really think it's needed. To share your favorite memories of Margaret, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020