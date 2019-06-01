Margaret H. (Andrejcik) Kachurik, 93, formerly of Creighton, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born Jan. 22, 1926, in Creighton, and was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Mary A. (Haburaj) Andrejcik. Margaret was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Andrew Kachurik; her daughters, Debra A. Kachurik and Beverly Kachurik Sughrue; her great-grandsons, Andrew and Trent Grady; her sisters, Anna Bodnar and Mary Petruny; and her brothers, Paul, John and Joseph Andrejcik and Andrew Andrechik. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara L. Kachurik; and her granddaughter, Valerie L. Sughrue; also by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall. A Christian funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 787 Freeport Road, Creighton. Everyone please meet at the church. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary