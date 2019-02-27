Home

Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Margaret Hooks


Margaret Hooks Obituary
Margaret (Shinko) Hooks, 73, of Leechburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, in Natrona Heights. A daughter of the late William Shinko and Pearl A. (Segorek) Shinko, she was born Sept. 5, 1945, in Gilpin Township. Margaret was a homemaker who enjoyed playing bingo, doing jigsaw puzzles and watching TV. Survivors include her sister, Marie Shinko, of Gilpin Township; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, William, Frank, Charles, Thomas and George Shinko; and a sister, Helen McLaughlin.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, with the Rev. James V. Arter III officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.
Condolences to the Hooks family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
